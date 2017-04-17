› Home ›
Rice tops Tennis Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/17/2017 - 11:19am
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team faced its fifth nationally-ranked opponent of the spring and could not pull off the upset, falling 7-0 to No. 35 Rice on Saturday afternoon at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.
Conference USA foe Rice (15-5) was able to remain perfect at home on the season by claiming the doubles point and winning all six singles courts in straight sets.
Tech will now regroup and await its seeding in the C-USA Tournament which gets underway on Thursday, in Denton, Texas.
