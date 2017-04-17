› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs go long to beat ODU
Leader Sports Service
NORFOLK, Va. — Louisiana Tech used three ninth-inning bombs to grab a 7-3 victory in the Conference USA series finale against Old Dominion on Sunday in Norfolk.
The Diamond Dogs(23-13, 6-9 C-USA) handed Old Dominion (26-11, 10-5 C-USA) its first series loss of the year, while the Bulldogs went on the road and won a road series for the second consecutive weekend.
Tech was powered by ninth inning home runs from Jordan Washam, Marshall Boggs and Chase Lunceford. Jonathan Washam and Lunceford each picked up three hits in the win. Boggs and Lunceford both registered three RBIs in the win.
