G-Men break out the brooms

GSU completes sweep of Southern with 14-8 victory
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — It’s not how you start but about how you finish.
That was the principle the Grambling State baseball team lived by Saturday as the Tigers roared back from an early deficit complete a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference sweep over Southern as GSU defeated the Jaguars 14-8 at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling climbed to 14-21 overall and 10-8 in the SWAC while Southern fell to 11-20 and 7-10.
