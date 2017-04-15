  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men break out the brooms

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 11:40pm
GSU completes sweep of Southern with 14-8 victory
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State’s Ace Felder came up all smiles (top) after stealing home plate (bottom) in the sixth inning that helped the Tigers to a 14-8 over Southern Saturday at Wilbert Ellis Field.

GRAMBLING — It’s not how you start but about how you finish.

That was the principle the Grambling State baseball team lived by Saturday as the Tigers roared back from an early deficit complete a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference sweep over Southern as GSU defeated the Jaguars 14-8 at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Grambling climbed to 14-21 overall and 10-8 in the SWAC while Southern fell to 11-20 and 7-10.

