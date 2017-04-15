› Home ›
Tech players to keep eye on this season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 11:38pm
O.K. Davis
File away these names to remember when Louisiana Tech University kicks off its 2017 football season at home vs. Northwestern State University on Sept. 2:
J’MAR SMITH: Cody Sokol, Jeff Driskel, Ryan Higgins.
Head Coach Skip Holtz and his offensive staff have all but used Velcro name plates to designate their starting quarterback in recent seasons.
And while he hasn’t been officially designated as the No. 1 man behind center, J’Mar Smith is the odds on favorite to succeed 2016 Conference MVP Higgins with those duties.
