Techsters take series over UTEP
Sat, 04/15/2017
Sports
Louisiana Tech made a little history on Saturday with its 8-0 five inning run-rule win over Texas-El Paso in Ruston, completing the Lady Techsters three-game softball sweep of the Miners.
It marked the second straight conference three-game sweep for Tech (29-16, 12-3 Conference USA), an accomplishment that no other Lady Techsters softball team ever achieved. The victory was also the 12th in conference play, tying the program record for the most league wins in a season (Tech has nine C-USA games remaining).
