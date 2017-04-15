  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs downed at ODU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 11:36pm
Leader Sports Service

NORFOLK, Va.— In a game filled with fireworks, Louisiana Tech found itself on the wrong end of a controversial play as Old Dominion eked out a 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, ODU had the winning run on third with two outs.

Kyle Battle hit a chopper that was originally foul, but Diaz waited for the ball to roll back fair and threw out Battle at first. Unfortunately for Louisiana Tech, the home plate umpire ruled the ball foul.

Old Dominion won the game on an RBI-single on the very next pitch.

