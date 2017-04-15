  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

RHS’ Goldsmith set to jump to LA Tech

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 11:35pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
041617 RHS Goldsmith too C.jpg
Ruston High School’s Kourni Goldsmith (seated center) was flanked by her parents Kendrick and Kelly Goldsmith, with RHS track coach Alan Whitaker behind her, as she signed scholarship papers on Wednesday to attend Louisiana Tech University.

One of the strongest female track and field performers in the state will move across Tech Drive to continue her athletic career as Ruston High School’s Kourtni Goldsmith signed scholarship papers on Wednesday to join Louisiana Tech University’s track and field team.

RHS track and field coach Allen Whitaker said Tech is getting a good one.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share