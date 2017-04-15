› Home ›
RHS’ Goldsmith set to jump to LA Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 11:35pm
T. Scott Boatright
One of the strongest female track and field performers in the state will move across Tech Drive to continue her athletic career as Ruston High School’s Kourtni Goldsmith signed scholarship papers on Wednesday to join Louisiana Tech University’s track and field team.
RHS track and field coach Allen Whitaker said Tech is getting a good one.
