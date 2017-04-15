› Home ›
Cedar Creek’s Terral signs with Ole Miss
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 10:42pm
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek’s Mary Terral made it official Wednesday as she signed a national letter of intent to play college softball at Ole Miss.
Terral committed to Ole Miss last fall but didn’t sign during the early signing period, opting to take time to think things over. She also also recruited by Louisiana Tech, along with LSU and South Alabama.
“I kind of got a lot from South Alabama, but I never visited there,” Terral said. “I went to a camp at LSU but didn’t officially visit there.”
