  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cedar Creek’s Terral signs with Ole Miss

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 10:42pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
terral.jpg
Cedar Creek School’s Mary Terral signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at the University of Mississippi. Terral, pictured at center, is flanked from left to right by her brother Jonathan, father Caskey, mother Michelle and brother Henry.

Cedar Creek’s Mary Terral made it official Wednesday as she signed a national letter of intent to play college softball at Ole Miss.

Terral committed to Ole Miss last fall but didn’t sign during the early signing period, opting to take time to think things over. She also also recruited by Louisiana Tech, along with LSU and South Alabama.

“I kind of got a lot from South Alabama, but I never visited there,” Terral said. “I went to a camp at LSU but didn’t officially visit there.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share