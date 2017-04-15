› Home ›
Bearcat swimmer inks with Oklahoma Baptist
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 10:39pm
Swayze Davis will join former teammate at OBU
T. Scott Boatright
The swimming pipeline between Ruston High School and Oklahoma Baptist University has strengthened after RHS senior Kelsey Swayze Davis signed recently to compete for the OBU swim team.
Swayze Davis, the daughter of Michael and Connie Swayze Davis, will join former RHS swimmer Madelyn Carson, who is finishing up her freshman year at OBU.
RHS swim coach Paulette Butterfield said it’s Swayze Davis’ attitude that will help her succeed collegiately.
