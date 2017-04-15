› Home ›
Lincoln Prep pair earn hoops scholarships
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 10:34pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Two senior Panthers who guided Lincoln Preparatory to the Class 1A state semifinals are making the jump to college basketball.
Tylan Dean, a Class 1A All-State selection, will be taking his skills to Panola Junior College in Texas while honorable mention All-Stater Kae Williams signed to play at Baton Rouge Community College.
Dean, the District 1-1A MVP, averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and six assists this past season and finished his high school career with 2,096 points.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos