  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lincoln Prep pair earn hoops scholarships

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/15/2017 - 10:34pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
lincoln prep.jpg
Lincoln Preparatory School had a pair of players sign scholarships to play college basketball as Kae Williams, seated second from left, signed to play for Baton Rouge Community College while Tylan Dean, seated center, inked to play at Panola Junior College. Joining the pair for the festivities were, seated left to right, Williams’ mother Tertia Harris, Dean’s mother, Tyosha Williams, Rory Williams and Alan Dean. Standing from left to right are Panola assistant coach Adam Blaylock, Lincoln Prep principal Gordan Ford, Panola head coach Grant McMilan, Dean’s girlfriend Marcedes Coleman and Lincoln Prep head coach Antonio Hudson.

Two senior Panthers who guided Lincoln Preparatory to the Class 1A state semifinals are making the jump to college basketball.

Tylan Dean, a Class 1A All-State selection, will be taking his skills to Panola Junior College in Texas while honorable mention All-Stater Kae Williams signed to play at Baton Rouge Community College.

Dean, the District 1-1A MVP, averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and six assists this past season and finished his high school career with 2,096 points.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share