Tech softball to host UTEP
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:53am
Leader Sports Service
Since Louisiana Tech joined Conference USA in 2013, the Lady Techsters and the University of Texas-El Paso Miners have brought the brooms to their annual three-game league softball series.
UTEP swept Tech in 2014 and 2016 while the Lady Techsters swept the Miners in 2015. This weekend the two teams will have another opportunity as they meet for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. today and a noon Saturday single game at the Lady Techster Softball Complex in Ruston.
