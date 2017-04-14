› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs travel to ODU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:52am
in
Leader Sports Service
NORFOLK, Va. — Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the second consecutive weekend in Conference USA action, as the Diamond ’Dogs visit red-hot Old Dominion for a three-game set this weekend.
The series kicks off at 5 p.m. CT today at Bud Metheny Complex in Norfolk and will be nationally-broadcast on ESPN3. Fans looking to tune into the game can do so through the WatchESPN app which is available in all major app stores, as well as by visiting WatchESPN.com. Saturday’s game is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with Easter Sunday’s game set for noon.
