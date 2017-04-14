› Home ›
G-Men take down Southern
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:49am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State baseball team posted a 15-4 win over Southern University in a Southwestern Athletic Conference series opener on Friday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling (12-21, 8-8 SWAC) led for the entire game after jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. The Tigers led 9-0 heading into the top of the sixth.
Southern (11-18, 7-8 SWAC) managed three runs in the sixth on a home run by Ashanti Wheatley and a two-RBI single by Hampton Hudson.
