  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Men take down Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:49am
in
Leader Sports Service
022816 GSU Raiburn C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State’s Tanner Raiburn picked up his third win of the season Thursday after pitching six innings and allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State baseball team posted a 15-4 win over Southern University in a Southwestern Athletic Conference series opener on Friday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Grambling (12-21, 8-8 SWAC) led for the entire game after jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning. The Tigers led 9-0 heading into the top of the sixth.

Southern (11-18, 7-8 SWAC) managed three runs in the sixth on a home run by Ashanti Wheatley and a two-RBI single by Hampton Hudson.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share