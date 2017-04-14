  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech bowlers pick up signee

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 11:46am
in
Leader Sports Service
edar.jpg

Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech University head coach Matt Nantais made another splash this morning as he announced the signing of Kaitlyn Eder to the Lady Techster Bowling program.

Eder will enter the program with high marks both on the lanes and in the classroom, looking to make an immediate impact next fall for Tech.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kaitlyn to our program,” Nantais said. “She is bringing a lot of tournament experience that will help next year. She also has the academic and athletic drive for excellence that makes her an ideal fit for Louisiana Tech.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share