Tech bowlers pick up signee
Fri, 04/14/2017
Leader Sports Service
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech University head coach Matt Nantais made another splash this morning as he announced the signing of Kaitlyn Eder to the Lady Techster Bowling program.
Eder will enter the program with high marks both on the lanes and in the classroom, looking to make an immediate impact next fall for Tech.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Kaitlyn to our program,” Nantais said. “She is bringing a lot of tournament experience that will help next year. She also has the academic and athletic drive for excellence that makes her an ideal fit for Louisiana Tech.”
