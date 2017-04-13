› Home ›
Cougars record 20th win of season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:24am
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek picked up its 20th win of the season Saturday as the Cougars topped Beekman Charter 9-3.
The game was tied at three with Cedar Creek (20-7) batting in the top of the third when Eli Brown drove in the go ahead run on a ground out to the shortstop.
Claiborne Christian scored three runs in the first inning, but the Cougars still managed to pull out the victory. The big inning for Claiborne Christian came thanks to a triple and a error.
Cedar Creek started the game by scoring in the first inning. Parker King singled on a 3-1 count in the first inning, scoring two runs.
