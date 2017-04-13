› Home ›
Tech softball signs high school standout
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head coach Mark Montgomery landed the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday as Holy Savior Menard High School pitcher Jensen Howell signed a national letter of intent to play for the Lady Techster softball program.
Howell was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana last season after leading Menard to its third straight Class 2A state title game appearance. She is a 4-time all-state, 4-time all-district and 4-time all-Central Louisiana honoree and has played for the varsity team since her eighth grade season.
