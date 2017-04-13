  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Warhawks top Techsters

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:22am
in
Leader Sports Service
030217 Tech SB Gallaway C.jpg
Leader file photo - A strong performance by Louisiana Tech pitcher Preslee Gallaway went for naught Wednesday as the Lady Techsters fell 1-0 at Louisiana-Monroe.

The University of Louisiana-Monroe scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning and Warhawks pitcher Melanie Coyne outdueled Louisiana Tech ace Preslee Gallway in a 1-0 win at Geo Surfaces Field Wednesday night.

Gallaway (11-10) was stellar in the circle, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out five in the complete-game performance. Coyne (15-8) was just as impressive, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five for ULM.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share