› Home ›
Warhawks top Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:22am
in
Leader Sports Service
The University of Louisiana-Monroe scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning and Warhawks pitcher Melanie Coyne outdueled Louisiana Tech ace Preslee Gallway in a 1-0 win at Geo Surfaces Field Wednesday night.
Gallaway (11-10) was stellar in the circle, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out five in the complete-game performance. Coyne (15-8) was just as impressive, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five for ULM.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos