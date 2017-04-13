  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs add JC forward

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:19am
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech men’s basketball head coach Eric Konkol added a key piece to the roster on Thursday with the addition of junior college forward Harrison Curry in the late signing period.

Curry, who hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has spent the past two seasons at Pensacola State and now joins the trio of fall signees in Exavian Christon, Anthony Duruji and Amorie Archibald as the newest Dunkin’ Dogs.

