Tech’s Turkoly hauls in LSWA Hitter of Week honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:14am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech sophomore outfielder Morgan Turkoly was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Hitter of the Week on Tuesday.

Louisiana Tech sophomore Morgan Turkoly hit the trifecta this week as the Lady Techster outfielder was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Hitter of the Week Tuesday.

The honor is the third of the week for the Sanger, Texas, native who was also named the Conference USA and College Sports Madness Player of the Week.

