Lady Techsters softball to take on Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:12am
Leader Sports Service
Two teams that have combined for 50 wins will meet. as Louisiana Tech travels across Interstate 20 to face the University of Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. today at the ULM Softball Complex Wednesday.
Tech (26-14) and ULM (24-15) meet for the 100th time in softball with the Lady Techsters leading the all-time series 65-34. The Warhawks won the last three meetings in Monroe. The two teams have split the last four meetings with all four games decided by two runs or less.
