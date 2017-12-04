  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters softball to take on Warhawks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:12am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Tori Charters is coming off career-best four-hit performance in the Lady Techsters 16-5 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Sunday.

Two teams that have combined for 50 wins will meet. as Louisiana Tech travels across Interstate 20 to face the University of Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. today at the ULM Softball Complex Wednesday.

Tech (26-14) and ULM (24-15) meet for the 100th time in softball with the Lady Techsters leading the all-time series 65-34. The Warhawks won the last three meetings in Monroe. The two teams have split the last four meetings with all four games decided by two runs or less.

