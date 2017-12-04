  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters soccer team reaches new academic highs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:10am
Leader Sports Service

Every year, it seems like the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team is setting new records on the pitch like this past season when they registered a program-best six league wins and made the conference tournament for a third straight year.

It also seems like every year the team is setting a new mark in the classroom as well.

The 33 Tech soccer players currently have a combined cumulative grade point average of 3.595, the highest it has ever been since the program started up in 2004.

