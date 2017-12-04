  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lamar tops GSU in a rain game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:09am
in
Leader Sports Service
040417 GSU Barnett C.jpg
Leader file photo - Daniel Barnett (above) led Grambling State Tuesday night against Lamar with a two-for-four performance at the plate. Rafael Ramirez and Cedric Felder accounted for GSU’s two RBIs in the 11-2 loss that was delayed by rain.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University baseball used six runs in the middle innings to grab a lead and blow the game open when the Cardinals downed Grambling 11-2 at Vincent-Beck Stadium in non-conference action Tuesday night, in a rain-delayed contest.

Contributions came from all over the LU (19-15) order with no player scoring more than one run in the middle three innings and only Robin Adames multiple runs batted in the span. Grambling (11-21) tied the contest at 2-2 in the top of the third.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share