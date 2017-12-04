› Home ›
Lamar tops GSU in a rain game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/12/2017 - 11:09am
in
Leader Sports Service
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University baseball used six runs in the middle innings to grab a lead and blow the game open when the Cardinals downed Grambling 11-2 at Vincent-Beck Stadium in non-conference action Tuesday night, in a rain-delayed contest.
Contributions came from all over the LU (19-15) order with no player scoring more than one run in the middle three innings and only Robin Adames multiple runs batted in the span. Grambling (11-21) tied the contest at 2-2 in the top of the third.
