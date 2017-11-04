  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Allen’s arm earns silver medal at Masters meet

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:55am
O.K. Davis
April may bring showers, but it also delivers track and field honors for John Allen.

The former Louisiana Tech University javelin throwing star captured a silver medal in his specialty at the annual University of Texas-San Antonio Masters Meet this past weekend.

Allen, competing for the first time this spring, registered a mark of 141-6 (43-12 meters) in the 65-69 age group.

It is now the fourth best throw in the U.S. and fifth highest in the world.

