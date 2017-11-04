› Home ›
Allen’s arm earns silver medal at Masters meet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:55am
April may bring showers, but it also delivers track and field honors for John Allen.
The former Louisiana Tech University javelin throwing star captured a silver medal in his specialty at the annual University of Texas-San Antonio Masters Meet this past weekend.
Allen, competing for the first time this spring, registered a mark of 141-6 (43-12 meters) in the 65-69 age group.
It is now the fourth best throw in the U.S. and fifth highest in the world.
