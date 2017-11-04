  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs slated to play at ULM today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:54am
Leader Sports Service

With momentum building, Louisiana Tech will continue its eight-game road swing with a quick trip across Interstate 20 for a North Louisiana battle with Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. tonight, weather permitting.

The Diamond ‘Dogs are coming off of a weekend series in Houston, which saw them take two-of-three games against a traditional college baseball power in Rice. That move vaulted the Bulldogs back into the mix of things in the Conference USA standings.

