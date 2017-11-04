  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
C-USA honors Harris

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:50am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Nate Harris is the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week after throwing a three-hit shutout Sunday at Rice.

Nate Harris has made two career starts and in both games he has tossed complete-game shutouts, leading to him being named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

Harris has become arguably the most dynamic weapon in college baseball, being able to provide a spark for the Bulldogs both in a starting role and in relief. Harris, who leads Conference USA in both saves and complete games, has the lowest WHIP in college baseball and the lowest ERA among pitchers who have tossed at least 40 innings this season.

