Tech extends Holtz’ contract

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:48am
School, coach agree to a five-year, $3.5 million deal
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz has led the Buldogs to a record of 31-22 over the past four seasons.

Louisiana Tech University and head football coach Skip Holtz have agreed in principle to a five-year, $3.5 million contract extension, according to Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland.

The new long-term contract extension is pending the approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.

Holtz has elevated the Bulldog football program to new heights in the Football Bowl Subdivision with multiple appearances in the Conference USA title game and three straight bowl victories.

