Tech extends Holtz’ contract
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/11/2017 - 11:48am
in
School, coach agree to a five-year, $3.5 million deal
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech University and head football coach Skip Holtz have agreed in principle to a five-year, $3.5 million contract extension, according to Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland.
The new long-term contract extension is pending the approval from the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors.
Holtz has elevated the Bulldog football program to new heights in the Football Bowl Subdivision with multiple appearances in the Conference USA title game and three straight bowl victories.
