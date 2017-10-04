› Home ›
Garcia takes Masters with playoff win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/10/2017 - 11:54am
in
Teddy Allen, Special to The Leader
AUGUSTA, Ga. — He came onto the American scene in 1999, a smiling Spaniard, skipping and running and jumping for joy down the 16th fairway at Medinah, a 19-year-old rookie chasing his close-your-eyes-and-swing shot from behind a tree and chasing a 23-year-old Tiger Woods, who’d win his second major and give the youthful Sergio Garcia a dose of what would become a pattern: a second-place finish in a major championship.
