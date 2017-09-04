  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs pass Spring Game test

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:32am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT Top: Sophomore tight end Alex Woodall fights for yardage Saturday during Louisiana Tech’s Spring Game. Bottom Left: Redshirt freshman tight end/halfback Hunter Stelly (right) picked up a few carries on the day. Bottom Right: Head coach Skip Holtz talks to his players following the game.

One of the biggest question marks facing Louisiana Tech during spring workouts was how to replace departed 1,000-yard receivers Carlos Henderson and Trent Taylor.

Enter Teddy Veal and Marlon Watts, along with some others.

Both Veal and Watts turned in solid play Saturday as the Blue Team battled back for a 26-17 win in the LA Tech Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen at Joe Aillet Stadium.

The two teams were selected through a draft by the coaching staff.

