Bulldogs pass Spring Game test
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:32am
T. Scott Boatright
One of the biggest question marks facing Louisiana Tech during spring workouts was how to replace departed 1,000-yard receivers Carlos Henderson and Trent Taylor.
Enter Teddy Veal and Marlon Watts, along with some others.
Both Veal and Watts turned in solid play Saturday as the Blue Team battled back for a 26-17 win in the LA Tech Spring Game presented by Dairy Queen at Joe Aillet Stadium.
The two teams were selected through a draft by the coaching staff.
