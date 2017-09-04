  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Three Dunkin’ Dogs earn LSWA honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:25am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo Louisiana Tech’s DeQuan Bracey is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Freshman of the Year.

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team received more postseason honors on Saturday night as three Bulldogs — Erik McCree, Jacobi Boykins and DaQuan Bracey — earned honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Bracey was named the Louisiana Freshman of the Year while McCree and Boykins were among the 15 players selected to the All-Louisiana team in a vote by the state’s basketball sports information directors and selected media members for the 2016-17 season.

