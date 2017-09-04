› Home ›
Three Dunkin’ Dogs earn LSWA honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:25am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team received more postseason honors on Saturday night as three Bulldogs — Erik McCree, Jacobi Boykins and DaQuan Bracey — earned honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Bracey was named the Louisiana Freshman of the Year while McCree and Boykins were among the 15 players selected to the All-Louisiana team in a vote by the state’s basketball sports information directors and selected media members for the 2016-17 season.
