Lady Techsters’ Anthony, Malone nab All-State accolades

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:23am
Leader Sports Service
AnthonyMalone.jpg

A pair of Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters earned spots on the all-state team as sophomore Kierra Anthony was named second team and junior Alexus Malone was named third team by a vote of the state media and sports information directors.

LSU junior guard Raigyne Moncrief was voted the Player of the Year while teammate Chloe Jackson was named Newcomer of the Year. Southeastern Louisiana guard Charliee Dugas earned the Freshman of the Year and Loyola of New Orleans coach Kellie Kennedy was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

