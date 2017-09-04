› Home ›
4-H archers on target at regionals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:21am
On March 9-10, the Lincoln Parish 4H Archery Team took shooters to Grand Cane to compete in the Regional 4H Archery Competition in the following disciplines: Junior 3D, Senior 3D, Junior Compound, Junior Recurve, Junior Genesis, and Senior Nationals Compound.
Medals were given to the top ten in each discipline and the top 15 in each discipline qualified to compete in the State Competition in Gonzales later this month.
In Junior 3D Genesis Georgia Casady placed seventh and Brendan Hood qualified for State in 3D Compound.
