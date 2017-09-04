  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
4-H archers on target at regionals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:21am
Submitted photos TOP: The Senior National Compound Shooters from left to right: Chase Echols, Jake White, Thomas Singleton, Tucker Riser, Jonathan Manning, David Wingard and Mitch Otwell. Middle: Pictured from left to right are the Junior and Senior 3D shooters. Back row: Katie Echols, Zack Skipper, Ian Starks, Brendan Hood and Jeb White. Middle row: Joshua Tapp, Blake Bullock and Jack Echols. Front Row: Luke Burditt, Hunter Singleton, Garrett Downen and Georgia Casady. Bottom: Donny Lynn was the winner of the wildlife feeder raffle donated by On-Time Feeders of Ruston.

On March 9-10, the Lincoln Parish 4H Archery Team took shooters to Grand Cane to compete in the Regional 4H Archery Competition in the following disciplines: Junior 3D, Senior 3D, Junior Compound, Junior Recurve, Junior Genesis, and Senior Nationals Compound.

Medals were given to the top ten in each discipline and the top 15 in each discipline qualified to compete in the State Competition in Gonzales later this month.

In Junior 3D Genesis Georgia Casady placed seventh and Brendan Hood qualified for State in 3D Compound.

