› Home ›
Owls top Diamond ’Dogs in extra innings
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:18am
in
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON, Texas — Louisiana Tech had its chances on Saturday afternoon, but it was Rice that ultimately came away with a narrow 3-2 extra innings victory at Reckling Park.
Rice got on the board first in the bottom of the third on an RBI-single from Dominic DiCaprio and added to the Owls’ lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI-double from Ford Proctor.
For the Bulldogs, it took until the sixth inning to record their first hit, but when they did, it led to run production.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos