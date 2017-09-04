› Home ›
Techsters take two at UAB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:17am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Preslee Gallaway and Krystal De La Cruz each tossed complete-game shutouts leading the Lady Techsters to a Saturday Conference USA sweep over Alabama-Birmingham at Mary Bowers Field.
Gallaway pitched seven scoreless innings in game one while Ali Galaz and Marilyn Rizzato hit home runs to lead Tech to a 5-0 win.
De La Cruz pitched nine scoreless innings in the night cap and Morgan Turkoly’s solo home run in the top of the ninth was the difference in a 1-0 extra inning victory for the Lady Techsters.
