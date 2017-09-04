  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Parish 4-H shooters strong at regionals

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:13am
in
Leader Sports Service
Parish4H.jpg
Submitted photos Top: Pictured is the Senior Shotgun team, which placed second. From left to right are Zack Skipper, Tommy Byrnside, Damien Friedman and Garrett Mitchem. Skipper placed fourth in trap shooting, Mitchem placed second in trap shooting, fifth in sporting clays and second overall. Byrnside placed fourth in sporting clays. Middle: Junior Shotgun Regional participants for Lincoln Parish were, top row from left to right: Mark Roseberry (coach), Joshua Ogden, Alex Attasi, Josh Colvin, Payton Doss, Brad Martin (coach). On the bottom row are Drew Colvin, Chase Clendenon, Jackson Lowery, Hunter Singleton, Dylan Gantt and Tucker Bilberry. Colvin, Ogden, Lowery and Singleton qualified for state competition. Bottom: Senior Shotgun Regional participants for Lincoln Parish were, top row from left to right: Brad Martin (coach), Amie Skipper (coach), Garrett Mitchem, John Pruden, Zack Skipper, Damien Friedman, Parker Alexander, Tommy Byrnside, Thomas Singleton, Jessie Spillers and Mark Roseberry (coach). On the bottom row are Tristan McKaskle, Merritt O’Neal, Jackson Pruden, Caleb Clendenon and Payton Alexander.

Fifty-one youth from across Lincoln Parish competed in the Northern Regional 4-H Shooting sports competition March 8-11 in Grand Cane/Shreveport.

Later this month there will be 26 active participants competing at State 4-H shooting Sports Competition in Gonzales/Port Allen.

Lincoln Parish 4-H offers three disciplines in Shooting Sports; Archery, Hunting Skills, and Shotgun. Lincoln Parish started offering Shooting Sports in 2005 with shotgun only having three young people.

Over the past 12 years Lincoln Parish now has nearly 100 youth involved in the program.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share