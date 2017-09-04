› Home ›
Parish 4-H shooters strong at regionals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/09/2017 - 1:13am
Leader Sports Service
Fifty-one youth from across Lincoln Parish competed in the Northern Regional 4-H Shooting sports competition March 8-11 in Grand Cane/Shreveport.
Later this month there will be 26 active participants competing at State 4-H shooting Sports Competition in Gonzales/Port Allen.
Lincoln Parish 4-H offers three disciplines in Shooting Sports; Archery, Hunting Skills, and Shotgun. Lincoln Parish started offering Shooting Sports in 2005 with shotgun only having three young people.
Over the past 12 years Lincoln Parish now has nearly 100 youth involved in the program.
