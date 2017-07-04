› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to take on Rice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/07/2017 - 11:32am
in
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON, Texas — Put together two Conference USA rivals, both looking to get back into a groove in conference play and you’ve got a recipe for a fierce baseball series down in Houston.
Two of the early favorites in Conference USA play, the Bulldogs and Owls both find themselves looking for a big weekend to turn around a tough start, as they meet for a three-game set beginning at 6:30 p.m. today.
