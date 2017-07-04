› Home ›
Tech softball hits road to battle Blazers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/07/2017 - 11:30am
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The top two teams in the Conference USA West Division square off this weekend as Louisiana Tech meets Alabama-Birmingham in a three-game series at Mary Bowers Field Saturday and Sunday.
Tech (23-14, 6-3 C-USA) is alone in first place in the West Division while the Blazers (13-22, 5-4 C-USA) are one game behind in second place. The two teams will meet in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
