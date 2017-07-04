  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs set for Spring Game

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/07/2017 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will close out their spring practice session by playing their anuual Spring Game at noon Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech closed out practice No. 14 on Wednesday afternoon, as the Bulldogs will now officially turn their attention to the 2017 Spring Game, which is presented by Dairy Queen and set for noon Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Tech practiced in the stadium for a little over two hours on Wednesday, but the Bulldogs rested Thursday and today off before wrapping up the 15th practice session on Saturday with the spring game.

