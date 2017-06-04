  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Choudrant softball wins District 2-B

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/06/2017 - 11:33am
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - Olivia Hennen (21) was one of the big bats for Choudrant in the Lady Aggies’ win over Forest.

CHOUDRANT — The Choudrant High School softball team captured the District 2-B title Tuesday as the Lady Aggies defeated Forest 11-6.

A back-and-forth game was tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the second when Choudrant took advantage of three Forest errors and a Crissanna Weaver single to score two runs.

Choudrant totaled 13 hits in the contest as Raegan Pilgreen, Taylor Lamkin, Olivia Hennen and Weaver each collected multiple hits . Hennen, Pilgreen, Lena Johnson and Mackenzie Tatum each drove in two runs for the Lady Aggies.

