Choudrant softball wins District 2-B
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/06/2017 - 11:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
CHOUDRANT — The Choudrant High School softball team captured the District 2-B title Tuesday as the Lady Aggies defeated Forest 11-6.
A back-and-forth game was tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the second when Choudrant took advantage of three Forest errors and a Crissanna Weaver single to score two runs.
Choudrant totaled 13 hits in the contest as Raegan Pilgreen, Taylor Lamkin, Olivia Hennen and Weaver each collected multiple hits . Hennen, Pilgreen, Lena Johnson and Mackenzie Tatum each drove in two runs for the Lady Aggies.
