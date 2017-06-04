› Home ›
Grambling State drops interim tag from Murray’s title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/06/2017 - 11:28am
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University interim women’s basketball head coach Freddy Murray dropped one word in his title Wednesday as he was named permanent women’s basketball head coach.
Murray, Athletic Director Paul Bryant and GSU President Rick Gallot signed a two-year agreement in the president’s office in Long-Jones Hall. The coach has filled the job on an interim basis since July 2016. Bryant, who started as athletics director in January, said all coaches have been under review and it became clear to him early that retaining Murray should be a priority.
