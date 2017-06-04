› Home ›
McNeese State rallies past Diamond ’Dogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/06/2017 - 11:26am
in
Leader Sports Service
LAKE CHARLES — With the wind howling at Joe Miller Ballpark, Louisiana Tech couldn’t hang on to an early lead as McNeese rallied to defeat the Bulldogs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Lake Charles.
Louisiana Tech got the scoring started early with a three-run frame in the top of the first. Jordan Washam opened the game with a leadoff single and that was followed by an RBI-double from Brent Diaz, which gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos