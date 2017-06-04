› Home ›
Techsters hold Grambling St. hitless
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/06/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
Jazlyn Crowder recorded three hits, Morgan Turkoly hit her first home run of the year and three Louisiana Tech pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Lady Techsters defeated Grambling State 15-0 in five innings Wednesday.
Preslee Gallaway, Krystal De La Cruz and Bailey Allen combined for the program’s first no-hitter in two years while striking out six batters and allowing only two base runners.
