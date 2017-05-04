› Home ›
Tech softball to host GSU today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/05/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech steps out of Conference USA action when the Lady Techsters host Grambling State at 6 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (22-14) is coming off a weekend that saw the Lady Techsters drop two out of three games against Middle Tennessee, snapping a streak of seven straight Conference USA series that the Lady Techsters had won dating back to last year.
After opening the series with a 4-0 win, Tech fell 3-1 and 9-8 in eight innings — marking only the third and fourth losses at home this season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos