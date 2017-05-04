› Home ›
No. 13 LSU tops Grambling
BATON ROUGE — The No. 13 LSU baseball team scored 13 runs on 15 hits to roll past Grambling State University, 13-2, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
With the win, LSU improved to 20-10 on the season while Grambling fell to 9-19.
Russell Reynolds (1-1) earned the win after pitching the third inning. The senior right-hander blanked Grambling in the frame.
Right-hander Daniel Beizer (3-4) suffered the loss. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed six runs—five earned—on seven hits, walked one and struck out three.
