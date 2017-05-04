  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
No. 13 LSU tops Grambling

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/05/2017 - 12:07pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Daniel Barnett and the Grambling State Tigers led 2-0 early on Wednesday before LSU scored 13 unanswered runs to take the win at Alex Box Stadium.

BATON ROUGE — The No. 13 LSU baseball team scored 13 runs on 15 hits to roll past Grambling State University, 13-2, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 20-10 on the season while Grambling fell to 9-19.

Russell Reynolds (1-1) earned the win after pitching the third inning. The senior right-hander blanked Grambling in the frame.

Right-hander Daniel Beizer (3-4) suffered the loss. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed six runs—five earned—on seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

