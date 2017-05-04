  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs batter Lumberjacks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/05/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Leader Sports Service
040517 Tech Base C.jpg
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - The Diamond ’Dogs congratulate Chase Lunceford (9) following his two-run homer Tuesday night that helped Louisiana Tech to a 10-8 win over Stephen F. Austin.

It was a shootout at the Love Shack on Tuesday night, as Louisiana Tech broke out the big sticks in a 10-8 win over Stephen F. Austin.

In their final home game, before the Diamond ’Dogs begin an eight-game road swing which kicks off tomorrow night in Lake Charles against McNeese, Louisiana Tech picked up their 19th win of the season with an offensive showcase.

Three Bulldogs drove in multiple runs, while six registered multiple hits in the victory, led by Dalton Skelton who had a team-high three hits, all which went for extra bases.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share