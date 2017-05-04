› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs batter Lumberjacks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/05/2017 - 12:05pm
It was a shootout at the Love Shack on Tuesday night, as Louisiana Tech broke out the big sticks in a 10-8 win over Stephen F. Austin.
In their final home game, before the Diamond ’Dogs begin an eight-game road swing which kicks off tomorrow night in Lake Charles against McNeese, Louisiana Tech picked up their 19th win of the season with an offensive showcase.
Three Bulldogs drove in multiple runs, while six registered multiple hits in the victory, led by Dalton Skelton who had a team-high three hits, all which went for extra bases.
