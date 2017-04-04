› Home ›
Bearcats, Cougars, Aggies earn big wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/04/2017 - 11:42am
T. Scott Boatright
WINNFIELD — Ben Auger tossed a no-hitter Saturday to lead Cedar Creek to a 4-1 win over Winnfield Saturday, striking out the last batter swinging.
Cedar Creek grabbed an early lead on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Ethan Brunson that scored Alex Puckett, who had been hit by a pitch to reach base at the start of the inning.
The Cougars added three runs in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Jace Moss and Brunson. Moss’ blast was a two-run shot followed by Brunson’s solo shot on the next pitch.
Auger finished with two strikeouts on the day.
Choudrant 14, Doyline 4
