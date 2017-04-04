  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats, Cougars, Aggies earn big wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/04/2017 - 11:42am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Ruston High School’s Jonatavious Gray takes a dusty slide into third base Saturday during the Bearcats’ 14-2 win over Pineville. Ruston, 15-9 overall, 3-3 in District 2-5A, will next play host to Alexandria at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

WINNFIELD — Ben Auger tossed a no-hitter Saturday to lead Cedar Creek to a 4-1 win over Winnfield Saturday, striking out the last batter swinging.

Cedar Creek grabbed an early lead on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Ethan Brunson that scored Alex Puckett, who had been hit by a pitch to reach base at the start of the inning.

The Cougars added three runs in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Jace Moss and Brunson. Moss’ blast was a two-run shot followed by Brunson’s solo shot on the next pitch.

Auger finished with two strikeouts on the day.

Choudrant 14, Doyline 4

