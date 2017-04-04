  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs set to host SFA today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/04/2017 - 11:40am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech’s Dalton Skelton, left, is batting .242 on the season with one home run and 10 RBIs. Skelton and the Bulldogs will play host to Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. today.

Coming off of a shutout victory over UTSA on Saturday night, Louisiana Tech will look to keep the momentum going into a pair of non-conference midweek games this week, starting with Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Love Shack.

Following the game on Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin, the Diamond ‘Dogs will begin an eight-game road swing that kicks off on Wednesday night in Lake Charles against McNeese.

Austin Harrison will get the nod from head coach Lane Burroughs to take the mound in game one of the week against the Lumberjacks.

