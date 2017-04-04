› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs set to host SFA today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/04/2017 - 11:40am
in
Leader Sports Service
Coming off of a shutout victory over UTSA on Saturday night, Louisiana Tech will look to keep the momentum going into a pair of non-conference midweek games this week, starting with Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Love Shack.
Following the game on Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin, the Diamond ‘Dogs will begin an eight-game road swing that kicks off on Wednesday night in Lake Charles against McNeese.
Austin Harrison will get the nod from head coach Lane Burroughs to take the mound in game one of the week against the Lumberjacks.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos