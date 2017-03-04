› Home ›
Tech softball falls to MTSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/03/2017 - 11:24am
Leader Sports Service
For the first time in more than a year, Louisiana Tech lost a Conference USA series as Middle Tennessee defeated the Lady Techsters 9-8 in extra innings in the third and final game of the weekend Sunday.
Tech (22-14, 6-3 C-USA) had won seven straight Conference USA series dating back to early last year, but the Blue Raiders (12-19, 3-9 C-USA) handed the Lady Techsters only their third and fourth losses at home this year.
