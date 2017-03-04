› Home ›
Tennis Techsters fall to MTSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/03/2017 - 11:21am
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team opened the Conference USA match on Sunday afternoon by winning the doubles point, but Middle Tennessee rallied in singles to take the win 4-2 at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center.
Tech (11-10, 1-1 C-USA) got up 1-0 by claiming wins on courts one and two in dubs.
However, Middle Tennessee (8-12, 1-3 C-USA) countered in singles by taking the first set on all six courts.
The Lady Techsters battled back to take four of them into a deciding third set but could not pull off the league win.
