Tech golf to tee off in Mississippi
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 04/03/2017 - 11:21am
The Louisiana Tech golf team is hitting the road to start the week as the Bulldogs prepare to compete in the 2017 Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, which is hosted by Mississippi at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
The tournament began today and continues through Tuesday at the 18-hole, par-72 golf course in West Point. Tech will compete in a 16-team field this week that includes fellow Conference USA teams Southern Miss and Rice.
