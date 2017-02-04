› Home ›
G-Men strong in spring game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 04/02/2017 - 1:55am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs isn’t very conventional in the way he handles spring practice.
That showed on the scoreboard Saturday afternoon as GSU’s Black and Gold Spring Game ended in an 18-18 tie.
The thing is — GSU’s Gold Team consisting of its starters scored all six touchdowns in the contest.
